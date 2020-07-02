Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says we all need to continue to work together to keep our communities and province safe.

In today’s update, she said whether you live in B.C., are visiting from another province, or are in Canada for essential travel, we all have to do our part to protect our communities, our Elders, and our loved ones.

“Any traveller from outside of British Columbia needs to understand that we have established clear rules for safe social interactions here in British Columbia, and we expect everybody who comes here to adhere to those rules, as well,” Dr. Henry said.

These rules include keeping our bubbles small, maintaining a safe physical distance at all times, and wearing a mask if you’re not able to keep that safe distance.

Earlier this week, the province announced that visits to long-term care homes and assisted living facilities will be allowed, once safety measures are in place in each facility.

“We know that after many weeks apart, seniors and Elders and their families are eager to be together,” Dr. Henry said. “Like every aspect of our Restart Plan, we have to move slowly to ensure that we move forward safely.”

She added that all of the province’s long term care facilities are actively working to make sure that they have appropriate safety measures and plans in place.

Meanwhile, 24 new COVID-19 cases were reported across B.C.

Fifteen of the new cases came between Tuesday and Wednesday, while nine were from the last 24 hours.

One new case was reported on Vancouver Island, with that total now at 132.

The total number of cases in B.C. now sits at 2,940, with 160 active cases and a recovery rate of 88 per cent.

Three new deaths were reported as well.

Over 193,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the province so far.