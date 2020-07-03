SHARE ON:

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)

Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Lisa Beare.

We touched on a number of topics including:

Salvaging the tourism season in BC with more domestic travellers

The re-opening of hotels, motels, and resorts during Phase 3 of the recovery plan

Negative financial impact COVID-19 has had on the sector

The ability to acquire more domestic travellers with WestJet and Air Canada ending physically distanced flights

Financial support for seasonal businesses

How sports organizations and leagues can operate during the pandemic

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: