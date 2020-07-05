If you have questions related to COVID-19 that you want to be answered, now is the time to ask them.

Vancouver Coastal Health is hosting another Facebook Live Q&A session for COVID-19 focused on the Sunshine Coast and Powell River region.

Medical Health Officer Dr. Geoff McKee will be on hand during the live stream to answer any questions residents may have in real-time.

You can submit them by commenting on the health authorities’ Facebook event, or by asking it during the live stream.

The Livestream kicks off Tuesday afternoon from 12:00pm to 12:30pm and will be available on the Vancouver Coastal Health Facebook page.