ICBC is rolling out a phased approach to expanded road testing.

It says this builds upon the reopening of its commercial vehicle road tests in June, in line with B.C.’s Restart Plan.

The ongoing availability of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) is a key factor that ICBC says it’s “monitoring at this time.”

Motorcycle road tests will be available as of tomorrow (July 8th); you can book online .

Recreational Trailer (Class 4 and 5 endorsement) road tests will also be available as of tomorrow (July 8th); call ICBC (1-800-950-1498) to book an appointment.

Priority testing for essential health care workers and first responders who require a licence for work; workers may call ICBC today (1-800-950-1498) to book. Information will be requested to establish eligibility.

Private Passenger Vehicle (Class 5 and 7) road tests: Priority testing for those whose tests were cancelled between March 17th and 30th; ICBC will start calling this week to rebook; road tests are set to begin July 20th. Following this first grouping, ICBC will then be prioritizing the re-booking of those who had road tests cancelled after March 30th. It’s expected that you will be able to re-book through the month of August.

Enhanced Road Assessments : ICBC will call to rebook those whose assessments were cancelled between March 17th and 30th. All others requiring a medical fitness assessment will receive a letter from RoadSafetyBC.

Commercial road tests (Class 1 to 4), motorcycle skills tests, and knowledge tests are available for booking.

Other services: ICBC’s offices have remained open during the pandemic while also the option to renew a 90-day temporary driver’s licence by phone. ICBC is also looking to move to an appointment system for in-office visits, including driver licence renewals. More information will be provided when plans are finalized.

ICBC says this is what you can expect in the coming weeks:

Making an appointment: If your appointment was cancelled between March 17 and March 30 you don’t need to call – ICBC will call you. For everyone else, they’re “strongly encouraged” to book online if the option is available for their test type.

Before the appointment: You’re asked to review the vehicle safety checklist and ensure that the interior of your vehicle is clean.

Upon arrival: You must arrive on-time with the required identification. You’ll be asked a series of health screening questions and provided a mask that must be worn for the duration of the road test.

Due to the nature of the motorcycle road test, riders will not be provided a mask but will be required to wear a safety vest provided by ICBC, which will be sanitized before each use.

Testing: Driver examiners will continue to conduct road tests from inside your vehicle to ensure the examiner is able to fully assess your driving skills and to take control of the vehicle in the event of an emergency. Driver examiners will wear appropriate PPE during the test.

For motorcycle road tests, the testing environment remains unchanged. The examiner rides behind the rider in a car, speaking to the rider by two-way radio.

You can find more information on ICBC’s services during the pandemic here.