Provincial health officer Dr.Bonnie Henry is reminding British Columbians that all the right things are being done to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In the latest update, she explained that provincial teams and local communities are doing what they have to do, to limit the risk of exposure.

“Public alerts and the temporary closure of businesses are some of the ways public health teams are working to effectively manage COVID-19 in our communities.”

“Fewer faces, bigger spaces is the safest approach, because we know crowded, closed spaces where people may be in close contact with each other are higher-risk environments for all of us and need to be avoided at this time,” added Henry.

She says it wouldn’t take much to see an increase in the number of cases in the province, so we have to stay vigilant.

“As we have seen in many other locations around the world, one slip can quickly cause a surge in new cases. We have also seen here in B.C. that our foundational rules for safe social interactions help to protect all of us.

“This summer, we can travel within our province, we can enjoy many activities and we can spend time with friends and family. And we can do this safely by all of us doing our part to keep our curve flat.”

B.C reported 18 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hrs, bringing the total in the province to 3,008.

No new cases were announced on Vancouver Island, keeping its total at 133.

So far, 2,660 people who have had the virus are now fully recovered, leaving the recovery rate for British Columbia at 88 per cent.