Saanich’s junior B hockey team is changing its name.

The team’s owners say the Junior Braves “does not reflect the valued relationships we hold with local First Nations communities or with our First Nations players.”

“Community, excellence, and equality are central to everything we do as a hockey team and we commit to our players, families, fans and the whole community to use the changing of our name as an opportunity to contribute to and amplify positive dialogue about race and equality in Canada,” owners Edward Geric and Norm Kelly said in a release.

The Junior Braves name and logo have been in use since 1967, when the team first joined the Vancouver Island Junior League. M

ore information about the renaming process will be announced in the coming weeks.

The team says it welcomes feedback and questions via email at SaanichjuniorBhockey@gmail.com.