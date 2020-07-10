The Powell River RCMP is investigating a stabbing.

It happened at the Westview Hotel on Marine Avenue on July 5th.

A 33-year-old man was flown to Vancouver General Hospital with stab wounds, and is expected to recover.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man and a 34-year-old female in regards to this investigation.

The RCMP says this was “not a random incident” and is looking to speak with anyone with information about what happened.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Callers will remain anonymous.