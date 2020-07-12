British Columbia is supporting the future growth of the electric vehicle industry.

As part of its CleanBC Advanced Research and Commercialization (ARC) program, $4.18 million will be given out to support a wide range of things including research and development, demonstration and commercialization of made-in-B.C. technologies, services and products.

“Through CleanBC, we are building a low-carbon economy and creating new jobs and opportunities across the province,” explained Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources.

“By supporting innovative companies, we can develop and produce made-in-B.C. clean technologies, and be a global leader in the growing electric vehicle sector.”

The EV sector includes companies across all aspects of the EV supply chain – from raw materials to final consumer products – related to vehicles and vehicle components, batteries and fuel cells, charging stations and other technologies.

The sector includes an estimated 250 companies in B.C. that provide 6,000 full-time equivalent jobs and contribute $600 million to the provincial gross domestic product (GDP).

“Through CleanBC we are already seeing very positive results in the EV sector, and these investments will support expanded opportunity for companies, researchers and employees,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“We are always looking for new ways to build on the knowledge and expertise that exists in British Columbia supporting innovation to build cleaner, stronger communities.”

To learn more about the CleanBC Advanced Research and Commercialization (ARC) program, click here.