British Columbia has seen a small jump in COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix announced 62 cases today, reported on the past three day period.

The total case count in B.C currently sits at 3,115 with 208 cases listed as active.

No new cases were reported on Vancouver Island with its total since the start of the pandemic sitting at 135.

Two more deaths were reported as well, bringing the number of people killed by COVID-19 in B.C to 189.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the jump in cases shows that we have to be prepared and monitor ourselves, at all times.

“Now is the time to pay attention to how we are feeling and what we are doing, to keep ourselves and those around us safe,” said Dr. Henry.

“We must not lose sight of the fact that COVID-19 symptoms can be mild, making it very easy to spread the virus to those around us. That is why our foundational rules for safe social interactions are so important.”

She also said sticking to the basics will help keep everyone in British Columbia safe as we move ahead.

“To keep new cases low, we need to use layers of protection. To always stay home and not travel when ill, even if we may think it is a cold or allergies; to wash our hands regularly; keep a safe distance from others and use a mask when it is more challenging to maintain physical distance.

“As COVID-19 remains in our communities, the actions you take every day make a difference and will help to protect all of us.”