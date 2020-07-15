The Powell River RCMP is investigating a break-in.

Sometime between July 2nd and 5th, someone entered the basement window of a building on Marine Avenue, and made off with a bin of DVDs and a box of laptops valued in excess of $1,000.

Theft of bike

An expensive mountain bike is in the hands of thieves.

On July 9th, Powell River RCMP responded to a report of a stolen bike in the 6400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Sometime in the previous few days, someone stole a blue Kona men’s 18-speed mountain bike with the word “SCRAP” written on its frame.

It’s valued at roughly $600.

Anyone with information on these, or any other crimes, is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Callers will remain anonymous.