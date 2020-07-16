The qathet Regional District is getting a landscaping upgrade thanks to BC Hydro’s re-greening grant.

This year, the district received $4,000 in funding from BC Hydro to purchase flowering trees for its ‘Cemetery Beautification’ project.

Crews planted trees at Woodland Cemetery on Texada Island and at Powell River’s Regional Cemetery, accenting the entrance to the Green Burial section.

“The trees are a great combination of leaf size, shape, colours, and textures,” says Texada Island Area D director Sandy McCormick.

BC Hydro’s community re-greening program helps fund urban tree planting related to visual aesthetics and environmental enhancements.

It’s open to all local governments and First Nations across the province.