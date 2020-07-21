Powell River RCMP officers are hoping to find a suspect(s) after someone broke into two businesses near Hwy 101.

Police say early Saturday morning, one or more people entered the compound owned by Nelson Roofing and stole a ladder.

The suspect(s) then went next door to Two Wheel Tech and stole an aluminum boat and trailer valued at approximately $4300.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).

Over the last week, RCMP officers responded to 74 calls including four assaults, five for impaired drivers, four thefts and two break and enters.