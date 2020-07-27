The sun shone down on Comox over the weekend. Expect more hot weather today before a slight cool down starting tomorrow. (Troy Landreville, Vista Radio staff)

It’s going to be another scorcher.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Special weather statement in effect for:

East Vancouver Island – Courtenay to Campbell River

East Vancouver Island – Duncan to Nanaimo

East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay

Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove

Sunshine Coast – Saltery Bay to Powell River

A ridge of high pressure sitting on southern B.C. is giving us the highest temperatures we’ve experienced so far this summer across Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, the Lower Mainland, and Sea to Sky.

Daytime maximums could climb to 30 degrees or higher.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada is offering these tips to keep yourself cool:

Stay cool and hydrated, especially during the hottest period of the day from 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Limit outdoor activity during the day to early morning and evening.

dress for the weather by wearing loose, light-weight clothing. Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Keep your home cool. Open windows, close shades or blinds, use an air conditioner and prepare meals that do not require an oven.

never leave children or pets alone in a parked car.

There is some relief on the way.

Temperatures are expected to lower on Tuesday as the ridge weakens, allowing slightly cooler marine air to invade the south coast.

However, Environment Canada meteorologist, Carmen Hartt, warns that if you don’t like the heat, you’re not out of the woods, just yet.

“So not as hot for the next two days but then Thursday we’re expecting the heat to really build back in and it will be the hottest day this week,” Hartt said.

“The weather should change at the end of the week for Friday and the start of the long weekend with some showers moving in.”