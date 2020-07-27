Photo from the 2019 Climb for Alzheimer's in Vancouver(Provided by the Alzheimer Society of B.C)

The Alzheimer Society of B.C is inviting Powell River and other Sunshine Coast residents to hike 70,000 kilometres, one kilometre for each individual living with dementia in B.C.

Each September for the past eight years, individuals and teams have climbed North Vancouver’s Grouse Grind as part of the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s annual fundraiser, the Climb for Alzheimer’s.

The society says it’s still going ahead in a virtual capacity, and for the first time ever, will be open to anyone, anywhere in the province.

You’re encouraged to get out into your local trails and record your hikes before the fundraiser ends on September 21st, which is World Alzheimer’s Day.

“Although the location has changed and adapted, the heart of the event remains,” says Maria Howard, Alzheimer Society of B.C. Chief Executive Officer.

“The Climb continues to be a challenging, fun, invigorating event that makes a real difference to people in our province affected by dementia. It shows people living with dementia that they are not alone.”

In a time where travel restrictions are the norm, this challenge also offers an opportunity to take advantage of the province’s endless trails, natural beauty and potential for adventure, while raising money and awareness for the thousands of people living with dementia.

Participants can register as individuals or as a team and are encouraged to share their hiking and climbing challenges online.

The Society highly recommends that you check the BC Parks website or another online resource before you leave for your outdoor adventure as some trails may be closed or adapted.

For more information about the Climb for Alzheimer’s, visit climbforalzheimers.ca.