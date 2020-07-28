As the B.C Day long weekend approaches, BC Ferries is sharing some tips for those looking to travel on its vessels.

The company says the biggest thing to remember is that you should be carrying a face mask, staying in your vehicle, and you should always practice physical distancing.

As many British Columbians plan to enjoy the nice summer weather, it is also recommending that you look at ferry times and book in advance to guarantee the sailing of your choice.

Those without a booking should expect sailing waits, especially on the Horseshoe Bay – Langdale and Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay routes.

BC Ferries also says you should also arrive for your sailing at least an hour before your set to leave as COVID-19 screening is in effect and takes a little longer at check-in.

The days most likely to be the busiest this weekend according to BC Ferries are Thursday and Friday afternoon, as well as Saturday morning, with lots of travellers departing from Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals.

It should be busy on Monday and Tuesday morning as well as most people are returning from Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

BC Ferries continues to urge responsible behaviour while onboard, including maintaining

physical distance from other passengers while seated and moving around the vessel, and wearing a face-covering when physical distancing isn’t possible to maintain.

For full schedule information, current conditions and reservations, visit bcferries.com.