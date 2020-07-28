It’s business as usual at Augusta Recyclers after a fire broke out at the Powell River facility early Monday night.

General manager Bruce Long says the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

The fire started around 6:30pm and Long says it took firefighters a few hours to extinguish it.

The recycling depot at Augusta Recyclers reopened on July 20th.

Members of the Malaspina Fire Department put out the fire and we’ve reached out to them for more information.