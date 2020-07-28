In today’s COVID-19 update, 23 new cases have been reported province-wide.

That brings the total case count in B.C to 3,523.

No new cases were reported in the Vancouver Island health region, keeping its total at 143.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says as we move into the long weekend, we have to hold ourselves accountable for our actions and continue to follow provincial guidelines.

“As we all look ahead to the upcoming B.C. Day long weekend, let’s ensure it is a safe weekend for all of us. Whether it is enjoying the local parks, staying at a vacation rental or out for dinner, keeping our groups small and maintaining safe distances will protect ourselves and those around us,” explains Dr. Henry.

“And if you are in a vacation rental accommodation, whether a hotel room or houseboat, new provincial health officer orders mean you can have a maximum of five visitors and you must take down their contact information.”

Dr. Henry adds that some communities across the province continue to report exposure events, meaning we have to be mindful of where we plan to visit.

A full list of community exposure events for each health authority is available through the BC Centre for Disease Control, as well as on health-authority websites.

In British Columbia, 253 cases are listed as active and the recovery rate sits at 87 per cent.