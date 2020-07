Lotto Max prize breakdown for the July 28th draw. (Supplied by BCLC)

If you bought a Lotto Max ticket in Campbell River leading up to Tuesday’s draw, check your ticket.

You could be $862,723 richer.

That lucky player matched six out of seven numbers for the July 28th draw.

No one matched all seven numbers for the $65 million prize, so that rolls over to Friday when it reaches $70 million.