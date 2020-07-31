There are more reports of lasers being pointed at planes.

The Sunshine Coast RCMP are now investigating two incidents involving a blue laser being pointed at planes around Thormanby Island.

On July 20th, Comox Valley RCMP were alerted to the incident by an air traffic controller from Comox.

Corporal Stacey Robinson says, “Such actions are dangerous and jeopardize the safety of the passengers and crew.”

She adds that it can result in charges under the Aeronautics Act and a fine as high as $100,000.

Police stress that a laser is not a toy and aiming one at an aircraft can distract the pilot, possibly causing a crash.

The pilots of two planes from a Vancouver area flying club on night flights reported seeing a beam of green light from what appeared to be a hand-held laser coming from Saltair in the Chemainus area on July 28th.

Transport Canada says a helicopter pilot in the area also reported a beam from a laser near Chemainus

One of the pilots had reported being flashed by a hand-held laser in the Chemainus area on June 26th.