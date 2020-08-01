Just in time for the B.C. Day long weekend, the province has launched an online guide that’s provincial-health-officer-approved.

Unveiled yesterday, ‘Dr. Bonnie Henry’s Good Times Guide‘ offers tips on how to avoid catching and spreading COVID-19.

“Good times have been linked to community outbreaks of COVID-19 in B.C.,” the guide says.

“People in their 20s to 40s have spread the virus to friends, families, and strangers at house parties, bars, restaurants, and more. Let’s help stop the spread.”

The guide is advising you to hang out only with people you know and to always designate a “contact keeper” to keep track of who you’re with and their contact info.

Other tips include hanging out in small groups, staying outside, cleaning your hands often and paying attention to your mental health.

“Don’t pass around drinks, smokes, tokes, and vapes,” the guide says. “Now is not the time for sharing anything that’s been in your mouth.”

Though it says we all love good times, you’re now encouraged to follow Dr. Henry’s guide and help keep each other safe and healthy.

“Don’t get stuck in self-isolation for 14 days, or worse – get sick, because you shared beers at a party or made out with someone with COVID-19,” the guide adds.

“Have a good time – safely.”