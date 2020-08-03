Powell River is now under Stage 2 water restrictions.

They came into effect last Thursday and will continue throughout August.

Properties with odd-numbered street addresses may water between 12:00am and 9:00am on odd-numbered calendar days and those with even-numbered street addresses may water between 12:00am and 9:00am on even calendar days.

If you want to wash something out on the driveway the city says it can be done for health and safety purposes only, or to prepare a surface for painting or similar treatment

Washing for aesthetic purposes is prohibited.

For more information on the Stage 2 Water restrictions, visit the City of Powell River’s website.