The Powell River RCMP is hoping to find a suspect, or suspects after some items were damaged and stolen.

Police say they received a report of a stolen scooter along Marine Avenue on Monday.

Sometime during the previous week, a gold Yamaha scooter was also stolen from the area.

Later the same day officers also received a mischief complaint in the 4400 block of Marine Avenue.

The RCMP says a blue Chevrolet car parked at a home had two of its tires slashed. That incident happened sometime between 4:00 pm and 9:00 pm, while the owner was at work.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).