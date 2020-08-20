The Powell River RCMP is on the lookout for a blue truck with a damaged front end.

At around 1:30am this morning, police responded to a mischief complaint after a blue truck without a canopy was spotted causing some chaos around town.

The driver drove up on the sidewalk while smashing into street signs in the Maple Avenue/Elm Street area.

A total of 12 street signs were hit, along with a grassy area at Brooks Secondary School, racking up more than $5,000 in damage.

Police made extensive patrols in the area but were unable to find the truck.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255.

To remain anonymous, get in touch with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online here.