SPECIAL REPORT: interview with vaccine safety scientist Dr. Julie Bettinger
Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with vaccine safety scientist Dr. Julie Bettinger with the Vaccine Evaluation Center in Vancouver.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- Hesitancy among parents and residents in getting the COVID-19 vaccine once developed
- Conspiracy theories surrounding a potential vaccine and the anti-vaxxer movement
- Whether or not a vaccine for the coronavirus will become mandatory
- Comparing the novel coronavirus to other pandemics like Ebola and SARS
- The urgency from medical experts to develop a vaccine
- What is the potential timeline for a vaccine
