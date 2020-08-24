Today (Monday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with Federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough.

We touched on a number of topics including:

  • The Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) extending to September and a revamped Employment Insurance system
  • Focusing on entrepreneurship and training as we transition from CERB
  • The state of disabled funding during the pandemic
  • Balancing government benefits while also driving down Canada’s unemployment rate
  • The Government’s plans on pandemic pay for essential workers
  • How are Canadians going to be paying for all these benefits in the future?

