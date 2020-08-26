The qathet Regional District is looking for feedback on its housing needs.

The district, along with The City of Powell River, and Tla’amin Nation have partnered to complete a Regional Housing Needs Assessment.

The project will help provincial and local governments better understand and address housing shortages, help decision-making to create access to safe and stable housing, and provide appropriate strategies that reflect the unique needs of each community and the region as a whole.

With resident feedback, the assessment will help identify the type and the number of houses needed for each community.

It will also help identify how to increase housing accessibility and see how important developing affordable housing is to the community.

The district will be receiving feedback in a variety of ways including through in-person open houses, a community survey and stakeholder and community interviews.

The five-year Regional Housing Needs Assessment has to be completed by April of 2022.

To learn more about the project and find ways to participate online and in-person

call 1-800-764-2218 or visit www.ParticipatePR.ca.