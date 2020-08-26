A newly released survey shows that parents are tightening their wallets when it comes to back-to-school spending.

The Leger survey commissioned by the Retail Council of Canada polled 1513 Canadians from Aug. 7th to 9th.

It found that in 2020, 39 per cent of respondents spent an average of $727 on school items, compared to 41 percent who spent $919 last year.

According to the survey, on average, with the exception of health-related products, back-to-school shoppers are also spending less money on school related expenses.

They’re also buying more online this year versus last year.

Although in-store remains the most popular method to shop for back to school items at 76 percent, 35 percent say they’re turning to online for apparel and footwear, electronics, school supplies and books and movies, and health related products.

That’s compared to 24 percent of online shoppers in 2019.