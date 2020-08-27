Harry Capra, 36, hasn’t been seen since Jan. 24th (Photo supplied by: Powell River RCMP)

Months later, the Powell River RCMP is still hoping to find a missing Savary Island man.

36-year-old Harry Capra hasn’t been seen since January 24th.

He’s approximately six feet tall and weighs 161 pounds.

Capra is believed to have left the Island on a blue, Current Designs Pachena kayak.

The RCMP says it has conducted “an extensive investigation, and continue to follow up on leads in this matter.”

If you have any information that could lead to the whereabouts of Capra, call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255.