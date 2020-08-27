The NHL playoffs have been put on ice, for now.

The NHL has officially postponed its Stanley Cup playoff games today and tomorrow.

According to the league, NHL players believe that the best course of action would be to take a step back from play.

The NHL says it supports their decision and will reschedule the games beginning Saturday, and then adjust the remainder of the Second Round schedule accordingly.

The decision comes after the league drew criticism for not postponing games last night after the NBA and some MLB teams cancelled games in the wake of the shooting of a Black man by police in Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the NBA has announced all games have been cancelled until Saturday. And the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox also cancelled their game for tonight in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

There are multiple reports at least three other MLB games will not be played tonight.

Below is a joint statement from the NHL and NHLPA:

“After much discussion, NHL Players believe that the best course of action would be to take a step back and not play tonight’s and tomorrow’s games as scheduled. The NHL supports the Players’ decision and will reschedule those four games beginning Saturday and adjust the remainder of the Second Round schedule accordingly.

Black and Brown communities continue to face real, painful experiences. The NHL and NHLPA recognize that much work remains to be done before we can play an appropriate role in a discussion centered on diversity, inclusion and social justice.

We understand that the tragedies involving Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others require us to recognize this moment. We pledge to work to use our sport to influence positive change in society.

The NHLPA and NHL are committed to working to foster more inclusive and welcoming environments within our arenas, offices and beyond.”

The Vancouver Canucks are in the second round of the playoffs and are tied at one game apiece with the Vegas Golden Knights in their best-of-of-seven series.