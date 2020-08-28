The City of Powell River wants to hear from you about trash and recycling.

It has launched a survey to collect public input on curbside garbage, organics and recycling collection.

The city says garbage and recycling is an ever-rising cost.

In 2020, around $626,000 was budgeted for the service, up 10.4 per cent from 2019.

In 2019, $569,561 was spent, an increase of roughly 15 per cent over 2018.

“We’ve improved efficiencies, with two automated trucks, changes to routes and schedules, an organics pilot project and the curbside notification system,” said operations manager, Rod Fraser.

“Everyone has an opinion about garbage and recycling and the survey will help us to find more ways we can improve our service.”

Fraser added that the City is particularly interested in hearing public feedback about recycling, and the organics pilot project instituted by the City in 2017 that has involved 400 households.

The results will be included in a report to be presented to Council before the end of the year.

The Curbside Collection Survey is available until Wednesday, Sept. 30 on the City’s online public engagement site, Participate Powell River.