The Salish Raven is pictured at the Little River ferry terminal in Comox on October 7th, 2018. ( James Wood,MyComoxValleyNow.com Staff)

If you take the ferry between Comox, Powell River, and Texada Island expect some delays

According to BC Ferries, the service change is because one ship running on the route, the Island Discovery, is suffering from mechanical difficulty.

Until further notice, the regular 11:50 am and 8:45 pm sailings from Powell River to Comox will be delayed to 1:15 pm and 10:10 pm respectively to allow time for additional sailings to/from Texada Island.

More details on the revised schedule can be seen below.

Comox (Little River) – Powell River (Westview):

Departing Comox 6:15 am

Departing Powell River 8:05 am

Departing Comox 9:55 am

Departing Powell River 1:15 pm

Departing Comox 3:25 pm

Departing Powell River 5:15 pm

Departing Comox 7:10 pm

Departing Powell River 10:10 pm

Powell River (Westview) – Texada (Blubber Bay):

Departing Powell River 11:35 am

Departing Texada 12:25 pm

Departing Powell River 8:45 pm

Departing Texada 9:25 pm

BC Ferries says water taxi service will continue to run in shuttle mode between the public docks at Van Anda on Texada Island and at Westview beginning at 7:00 am from Van Anda.

This service has been made complimentary until the Island Discovery returns to service.

More information can be found on the BC Ferries website.