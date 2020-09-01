Construction is underway on over 40 new affordable rental homes for families, seniors and people with disabilities in Powell River.

The project is through a partnership between the province and the Powell River Inclusive Housing Society (PRIHS).

Located on the 4800-4900 block of Ontario Avenue, a four-storey wood-frame apartment building will provide 42 new affordable homes.

The project will offer one, two and three-bedroom homes, with four fully accessible two-bedroom homes.

Residents will also have access to an indoor amenity space equipped with a communal kitchen, as well as a playground, a picnic area, a community garden and a basketball court.

CEO of the Powell River Inclusive Housing Society, Lilla Tipton says the housing will be an affordable option for anyone, not just those with disabilities.

“It’s a great project but it is below market housing for a diverse group of people, not just people with disabilities but people with barriers to housing in general who might need alternative housing like seniors or low-income families or people with physical disabilities or developmental disabilities.”

She added that the four fully accessible two-bedroom homes are something that is extremely important for Powell River residents.

“That’s very hard housing to find in Powell River. If you have a physical disability, you’re hard-pressed to find anything where it’s easy for you to live.”

“Many of the people that Inclusion Powell River serves are people with intellectual disabilities and live off of personal assistance benefits so for those people this is going to be a huge opportunity for them to live in a very nice home with a lot of amenities that they can afford to be there.”

Monthly rents for the new homes will range from approximately $765 for a one-bedroom to $951 for a three-bedroom unit.

These new homes are expected to open in fall 2021.