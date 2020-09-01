More money is heading to organizations on Vancouver Island to help battle the economic crisis as a result of COVID-19.

That’s all thanks to the Coastal Community Credit Union (CCCU), who is giving a $25,000 donation to United Way Central & Northern Vancouver Island (UWCNVI) and United Way Greater Victoria.

“CCCU deeply cares about our communities and we are so grateful to have them with us as we fund programs to respond to COVID-19 challenges,” says Signy Madden, Executive Director, United Way Central & Northern Vancouver Island.

“We know our local community partner agencies are struggling to operate and adapt their much-needed programs within the constraints of COVID-19. We are seeing many needs that government funds aren’t touching and CCCU’s donation – this act of local love – gives us the ability to respond immediately.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, United Way has found ways to collaborate and look at collective and proactive approaches to the ever-changing situation.

The organization says thanks to funds donated by caring organizations such as CCCU and funds being stewarded through the United Way, thousands of individuals have received support in these challenging times.

The donated funds will be distributed through a direct granting process and recommendations will be approved through United Way’s volunteer Community Impact Council in mid-September.

United Way Central & Northern Vancouver Island says these recommendations are created by UWCNVI impact staff after analyzing the local landscape, what requests have already come into the United Way, what grants have already been distributed, and where the gaps are.

To learn more about the United Way Central & Northern Vancouver Island and how the grant from Coastal Community Credit Union could make a difference in your community, click here.