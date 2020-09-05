A new privately-owned cannabis store could be coming to Powell River.

The city is looking for feedback on the possibility of Cranberry Inn Pub Ltd operating a store at 5712 Manson Avenue.

To help shape the council’s decision to move ahead or deny the application, it wants to hear from you.

In consideration of COVID-19 physical distancing requirements, council has extended the timeline to receive written submissions from the public who believe that their interest may be affected by the proposal.

All written submissions must be received by the city via email or regular mail no later than September 30th, prior to the council’s consideration of the proposal, scheduled for October 1st.

Emails may be sent to Planning Services at rpukesh@powellriver.ca or mailed to the attention of Planning Services, 6910 Duncan Street, Powell River, BC, V8A 1V4.

General inquiries from the public regarding the proposal may be made to Planning Services by phone, (604) 485-8655.

More information on the proposal can be found on the City of Powell River website.