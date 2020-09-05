With the last long weekend of the summer upon us, ICBC is asking you to share the road and do your part to drive safely.

Every Labour Day long weekend, it says on average four people die and 600 people are injured in 2,100 crashes province-wide.

“The key to sharing the road safely is staying focused on driving and looking out for road users around you,” ICBC says.

“Avoid distractions which will take your eyes off the road and your mind off driving. Police across B.C. are cracking down on distracted drivers as part of this month’s enforcement and education campaign.”

ICBC’s top 4 tips include: