A Canada wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of 29-year-old Marcus Allan Williams.

The warrant stems from an incident that happened on June 13th in Nanaimo.

The Nanaimo RCMP says on that day officers approached Williams during a road check and was asked to produce a valid driver’s license, which he did not.

Police say he then sped off and was not located.

Williams is wanted for Drive While Disqualified under the Criminal Code and 5 counts under the Motor Vehicle Act, the most notable being Fail to Stop for Police.

Williams is a Caucasian male, standing around 5 ft 11, and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

The RCMP explains both officers and family and friends of Williams throughout Vancouver do not believe he is currently on Vancouver Island.

However, if you have seen him, or know his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-21250.