A new society is coming together in the Westview Area.

A group of residents from the Westview area in the City of Powell River, qathet Regional District have formed to create the ‘Westview Ratepayers Society’ in Powell River.

The goal of the group is to collaborate on opportunities and concerns facing all residents, property owners and business owners/operators in the area.

In a press release, the organization says it will enhance the quality of life in Westview by:

Coordinating a Neighbours Helping Neighbours group dedicated to building support networks, increasing community resiliency/social cohesion, considering neighbourhood safety and effective emergency response throughout Westview.

Promoting bus shelters, road maintenance and other infrastructure needs.

Providing information on city programs that could result in an increased tax rate.

Assisting members who are facing delays in getting permits.

Promoting the Westview area with Powell River Mayor and Council.

The Westview Ratepayers Society wants to hear from residents, property owners and business owners/operators in the Westview area.

Resident Kathy Tait says the new group will bring out the best of the community.

“I am delighted to hear that the Westview Ratepayers Society has been implemented. Personally I am already grateful to live in such a beautiful safe community and with the addition of this program to Westview, one of our bigger areas it just gets better!”

“This initiative will enhance our quality of life in our community and provide useful information for the city of Powell River in their decision-making process. Thank you to the people who have stepped up to make this happen,” Tait said.

If you would like to learn more about the Westview Ratepayers Society, or are interested in becoming a member, visit their website here.