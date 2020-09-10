September is historically a month when human-bear conflicts are at their peak.

It’s why the qathet Regional District is spotlighting them later this month.

The 5th annual BC Goes Wild is set for Sept. 27, with a goal of promoting ways that we can live, work, and play in wildlife country.

It’s happening at the Powell River Rec Centre but pre-registration is a must. You’re asked not to attend if you haven’t registered first, in order to keep numbers low and everyone safe from COVID-19.

To register, email qrd@wildsafebc.com.

Community coordinator, Krystle Mitchelitis, will be hosting a bear spray workshop with Nature Walk from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

You can also participate by entering the BC Goes Wild photo contest or by sharing your WildSafe activities by tagging the district online @wildsafebc. Click here https://wildsafebc.com/get-involved/bc-goes-wild/ for more information.

WildSafeBC asks that you do your part to keep wildlife wild, and our community safe.

You can do this by storing our garbage indoors, keeping pets on leash, harvesting fruit and nut trees as they ripen and being aware and carrying bear spray while in the backcountry, to name a few.

You can report wildlife conflicts to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

You can also report wildlife conflict other than bear, cougar, coyote or wolf online at WildSafeBC’s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP), available at www.wildsafebc.com/warp.

This program allows you to see what wildlife has been reported in your neighbourhood and be alerted of new sightings.