Home Fort Challenge website screenshot (Provided by: Together We Stand Foundation)

Military Family Appreciation Day is around the corner, and British Columbians are encouraged to build pillow forts to show their support.

The second annual appreciation day is set for Friday, September 18th.

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney says it’s a day to recognize the hard work Canada’s military families do.

“When people serve our country, not only do they serve, they ask their whole family to serve,” Blaney says.

“Their loved ones worry about them when they’re out serving us. They have to move suddenly across the country, across the world. We know that there can be a lot of challenges. For our military to be strong, we need the families to be supported as well.”

The Together We Stand Foundation is recognizing these families with its “Home Fort Challenge.”

This year, you’re asked to build a fort from your home or office, then post a photo or video to social media using the hashtags #homefortchallenge and #MFAD.

With help from 8-year-old Tessa, Blaney posted a video of her fort from her Campbell River office and she’s now hoping you do the same.

Blaney says military families make a significant commitment not only to our country, but also a big contribution to Vancouver Island when posted at CFB Comox.

While highlighting the amazing support work done by its Military Family Resource Centre, Blaney says she’s “incredibly proud” to be the MP that serves 19 Wing Comox.

This year, Military Family Appreciation Day is extra special to Blaney as it coincides with her birthday.

“I look forward to celebrating my birthday alongside appreciating all the military families of Canada,” she adds.

Blaney’s video and message can be seen here: