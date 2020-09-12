Over 20 lab-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have now been reported in the Tla’amin Nation near Powell River.

The community announced today that it continues its contact tracing and comprehensive testing strategy to identify any new cases and provide support to impacted residents.

Yesterday, Tla’amin Nation extended its Shelter in Place order for residents until Monday at 5:00 pm.

“I want to thank the community for participating in our community testing program. Knowledge is the first step to contain this virus,” said Clint Williams, Hegus, Tla’amin Nation.

“Now we are in a better position to support impacted individuals and families to self-isolate and focus on getting better. We are a strong people who have been through a lot, and we will get through this.”

Those who have tested positive are recovering at home under the supervision of healthcare providers or receiving care in the hospital.

Nation residents have also been advised to keep their children home from school for the duration of the Shelter in Place order, and School District 47 supports the Nation’s decision.

Tla’amin members with questions or requiring help with essential items can call 604-578-0447