The forest fire smoke is adding more uncertainty to the school year, which started in full today across BC.

The union for BC teachers is encouraging educators to take a sick day if they aren’t feeling well because of the wildfire smoke and poor air quality.

The union says teachers should be especially careful because of the pandemic.

“If you are at work and have a health and safety concern, you must first inform your supervisor (likely your principal) and your local union’s health and safety representative,” the BCTF posted on Facebook.

“They will help you.”

It then linked to a ‘refusing unsafe work’ link from WorkSafeBC.