Wildfire smoke blowing in from the U.S. is making the situation all the more challenging for the Tla’amin Nation.

The nation just north of Powell River has the smoky skies to deal with, as many of its members are recovering from COVID-19 from home.

Mover than 20 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who have tested positive are recovering at home under the supervision of healthcare providers or receiving care in hospital.

Due to poor air conditions, additional check-ins are now scheduled for those members recovering at home.

Food and medication delivery continues, allowing residents to Shelter in Place.

Hegus Clint Williams says they’re very concerned about air quality and how this will impact our relatives recovering from COVID-19.

“Just as we are starting to feel optimistic that our aggressive measures are paying off, the air quality advisory adds a new challenge,” he added.

A second in-community drive-thru testing station will take place tomorrow, (Sept. 15th) from 12:30PM-2:30PM at Tla’amin Health.

As well, the Shelter order was extended until Thursday at 5:00pm.

Meanwhile, the Tla’amin Nation Legislature will meet with the electoral officer on Wednesday to determine if the Nation’s election scheduled for Sept. 19th will be postponed.

Contact tracing and a comprehensive testing strategy have enabled the Nation to quickly identify, and provide support to impacted residents.

The public health team reminds members that the quickest way to access your test results is via https://myehealth.ca

In order to maintain safety procedures, the Nation is no longer accepting unsolicited donations at the gate.

According to the Nation, this will help our response team keep Tla’amin residents and our neighbours safe.

Further details about how to donate will be available soon.

Tla’amin Hegus and Legislators are thanking the public for their cooperation at this difficult time.

“We will get through this together,” the Nation said. “Stay home, stay safe, and stay kind.”

Tla’amin members with questions or requiring help with essential items can call: 604-578-0447.