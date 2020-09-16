A Powell River man has been arrested after he was found allegedly drinking and driving, with stolen property in his vehicle.

On September 12th at around 3:30am, police stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 6900 block of Duncan Street.

RCMP say the 41-year-old driver showed signs of impairment and had a number of items in the back of his vehicle.

Officers were led to believe the items were stolen, and the man was then arrested for possession of stolen property and break and enter.

The stolen property has since been returned to the owner.

Meanwhile, between September 10th and 16th, the Powell River RCMP responded to a total of 96 calls.

Anyone with information regarding a crime is asked to get in touch with the RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip online here.