Canada Post is back up and running in many regions throughout British Columbia today, but those in Powell River may still be seeing some delays.

Due to poor air quality caused by smoke from forest fires in the western United States, Powell River is still under a “Yellow service alert.” This means Canada Post is going to do its best to hand out deliveries around town.

Regions currently under a “Yellow service alert” include:

Abbotsford

Cloverdale

Delta (added Sept. 16th)

Maple Ridge (added Sept. 16th)

Parts of Metro Vancouver

Mission (added Sept. 16th)

Nelson

New Westminster

Penticton (added Sept. 16th)

Powell River

Surrey

Vernon

Greater Victoria area

White Rock

Full mail delivery was restored today to these regions:

Campbell River

Courtenay

Cranbrook

Duncan

Ganges

Kamloops

Kimberley

Mayne Island

Nanaimo

Okanagan Valley

Parksville

Sooke

Meanwhile, Castlegar and Trail are still under a “Red service alert.” This means Canada Post is suspending delivery for the day, as air quality conditions are unsafe. Delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.

For more information on daily mail delivery interruptions, click here.