Powell River still experiencing Canada Post delays due to smoke
Photo supplied by: Ethan Morneau, MyPowellRiverNow.com staff
Canada Post is back up and running in many regions throughout British Columbia today, but those in Powell River may still be seeing some delays.
Due to poor air quality caused by smoke from forest fires in the western United States, Powell River is still under a “Yellow service alert.” This means Canada Post is going to do its best to hand out deliveries around town.
Regions currently under a “Yellow service alert” include:
- Abbotsford
- Cloverdale
- Delta (added Sept. 16th)
- Maple Ridge (added Sept. 16th)
- Parts of Metro Vancouver
- Mission (added Sept. 16th)
- Nelson
- New Westminster
- Penticton (added Sept. 16th)
- Powell River
- Surrey
- Vernon
- Greater Victoria area
- White Rock
Full mail delivery was restored today to these regions:
- Campbell River
- Courtenay
- Cranbrook
- Duncan
- Ganges
- Kamloops
- Kimberley
- Mayne Island
- Nanaimo
- Okanagan Valley
- Parksville
- Sooke
Meanwhile, Castlegar and Trail are still under a “Red service alert.” This means Canada Post is suspending delivery for the day, as air quality conditions are unsafe. Delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.
For more information on daily mail delivery interruptions, click here.