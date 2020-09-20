Kelly Creek Community School in Powell River is getting a $125,000 investment from the B.C. government for a new, accessible playground.

It’s one of 40 schools across the province set to receive funding this school year, made possible through the Playground Equipment Program (PEP).

The PEP is a part of B.C.’s commitment to update aging infrastructure in schools to provide safe, enjoyable and accessible learning environments.

“Children deserve fun, safe places to play at school, but parents are too often burdened with the task of raising the funds to build them,” says Premier John Horgan. “That’s why our government is investing another $5 million – the third investment in three years – to build playgrounds in B.C. communities that need them most.”

Since the program launched in 2018, the government has invested $15 million to provide 141 new playgrounds to schools throughout the province, benefiting more than 35,000 students.

Education Minister Rob Fleming says now more than ever, outdoor play is incredibly important for kids.

“I’m proud that students throughout the province have access to the outdoors on safe, accessible and modern playground equipment thanks to these investments. The PEP relieves parents of the burden of fundraising for playground equipment, so they can focus on their kids,” he says.

School districts have the opportunity to apply for the funding by sending a list of priorities in their capital plan submissions in June of each year.

“Playgrounds are funded based on greatest need, with priority given to schools where there is no playground at all, then to schools where the existing playground is aging,” the province says.

“School districts that did not receive funding this year may receive it next year if they reapply.”