The window is closing to take part in a regional housing survey.

It’s to understand housing needs in the qathet Regional District, City of Powell River, and Tla’amin Nation and is for everyone in the Powell River region.

The survey is part of the regional housing needs assessment, which will:

Help provincial and local governments to better understand and address housing shortages.

Inform decision-making to enable access to safe and stable housing.

Provide strategies that reflect the unique needs of each community and the region as a whole.

This survey closes this Friday, Sept. 25th and should take about five to 10 minutes to complete.

To learn more about the project and find ways to participate online and in-person, call toll free at 1-800-764-2218 or subscribe on ParticipatePR.

The City of Powell River, qathet Regional District and Tla’amin Nation have partnered to complete the Regional Housing Needs Assessment as part of the Union of British Columbian Municipalities (UBCM) Housing Needs Report Program.

You can link to the survey here.