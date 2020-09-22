The Tla’amin Nation near Powell River is reporting 31 active cases of COVID-19.

In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend, the Nation’s Executive Council has extended the Local State of Emergency Order until September 29th.

The State of Emergency Order allows for additional protective protocols to remain in places to help flatten the curve.

“We have witnessed some individuals not obeying local or provincial orders, this is both selfish and irresponsible,” said Hegus Clint Williams.

“Everyone is reminded to keep the course and stay strong. All our actions count. We do not want to be in an outbreak situation and have to enforce another Shelter in Place order.”

In line with the State of Local Emergency Extension, the Tla’amin Nation nightly curfew from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am still remains in effect and access to the community continues to be restricted to Tla’amin residents only, with the exception of a few volunteers who have been pre-screened and approved COVID-19 compliant contractors and delivery companies.

The checkpoint at Sliammon Road will remain in place until further notice and Tla’amin residents must continue to inform checkpoint staff of where they are going when departing the community and when they plan to return.

Community COVID-19 testing is also scheduled today from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm at Tla’amin Health Offices.

Hegus Clint Williams says “during these difficult times, our Nation, our residents and our neighbours continue to come together to show leadership and support for one another,” he adds that “there were no food hamper orders over the weekend. That indicates no house is going without food and that checkpoint operations continue to be effective.”

Tla’amin members with questions or requiring help with grocery essentials can call 604-578-0447, and if you witness any COVID-19 violations or suspicious behaviour, the Nation is encouraging you to call the 911 emergency line. You can call anonymously.