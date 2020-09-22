The City of Powell River is close to finishing the draft Parks and Trails Master plan, and it wants to hear from you.

“The Parks and Trails Master Plan sets a path for the city to make better connections to nature, between communities, to physical health, and to each other,” explains Senior Planner, Daniella Fergusson.

“After hearing from hundreds of people at five open houses and many community meetings over the last year, we’re happy to share a draft plan with the community. We’re gathering feedback in this round to finalize the plan, which is designed to guide decisions about parks and trails for the next 15 years,” Fergusson adds.

Based on feedback from the first community surveys in November 2019 and March 2020, the plan includes actions so that everyone can have good access to the outdoors.

The survey showed that the city has enough parks and trails, but there’s room for improvement in some areas, including:

some sports fields could be better quality

many people do not feel safe cycling or walking

easy access to high-quality natural areas is important to the community

the importance of public gathering areas during the COVID-19 pandemic has shown even more the importance of our outdoor spaces

Before presenting the plan to council for consideration, the city wants to hear your thoughts on the draft plan.

The draft plan and survey are available on particpatepr.ca. The survey closes on October 11th.