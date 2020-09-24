The Tla’amin Nation is now reporting 36 cases of COVID-19.

This number reflects the total number of cases reported in the Nation near Powell River since Sept. 7th.

Hegus Clint Williams says it’s up to the Nation to take ownership of where to go from here.

“Just one individual’s choices could make the difference between containment or further spread,” Williams said.

“Everyone, young and elderly, must take proactive steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19. This means getting tested, following self-isolation orders, and not meeting up with friends, or extended family.”

Members continue to recover and receive clearance letters from Vancouver Coastal Health.

Tla’amin Health has reached out to provincial health authorities to confirm recovered case totals.

As the nation tries to contain the spread, it’s reminding its members to keep indoor gatherings small and to keep gatherings to those who currently live in your home.

They’re being asked to wear masks whenever they’re out in public and when physical distancing can’t be maintained.

COVID-19 testing is available at Tla’amin Health by appointment.

The Nation is strongly urging all of its members to seek testing if they’re experiencing symptoms.

These include nausea, headache, fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle pain, lack of appetite, and abdominal distress.

Testing is being offered by appointment at Tla’amin Health, through the Powell River Hospital Emergency Department and via drive-thru testing at the Medical Clinic Associates.

For more information on testing, call 604-483-3009.

Testing results take roughly 24 hours and those contacted by health officials must abide by the mandatory self-isolation protocols and timelines.

Six members were tested at Tla’amin Health on Tuesday, Sept. 22nd.

Meanwhile, the Nation’s local state of emergency continues.

As part of that, the nation will only be accessible through a staffed checkpoint at Sliammon Road.

Protective measures including the nightly curfew from 9:00pm to 6:00am, and restricted access to non-approved visitors remain in full force and effect.

First responders are prepared and continue to respond to non-COVID-19 calls.

Tla’amin members with questions or requiring help with grocery essentials can call 604-578-0447.

Anyone needing harm reduction services and supplies can call 604-223-4430 for confidential help.