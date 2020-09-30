It was an interesting call for Powell River RCMP.

Yesterday afternoon, police were called to a home on Westview Avenue after the owner said someone was walking around the property stealing his belongings.

The homeowner followed the man and reported his location to police.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the suspect had stolen a few low-value items.

Police say the suspect returned the items to the homeowner, and the homeowner requested that he not be charged criminally.

Instead, he was given a ticket for trespassing and told to not return to the property.

On September 25th, around 11:21 pm officers responded to a mischief complaint in the 6800 block of Cranberry Street. A work trailer in the area was damaged and tools were taken from the worksite.

This case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).

Over the last week, the Powell River RCMP responded to 84 total calls, including three for assault, three for mischief, and two for breaking and entering.